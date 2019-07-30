UrduPoint.com
Justice Azmat Saeed Takes Oath As Acting Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:35 PM

Justice Azmat Saeed takes oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, Senior Judge Supreme Court, Tuesday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, Senior Judge Supreme Court, Tuesday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Umar Ata Bandial in a simple and dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court.

Justice Sh.

Azmat Saeed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge, remain abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers. Officers andstaff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

