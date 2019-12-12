UrduPoint.com
Justice Bandial Expresses Grief Over PIC Lahore Incident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:17 PM

A Supreme Court judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial Thursday while hearing a employment case of Balochistan province expressed grief and sorrow over Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A Supreme Court judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial Thursday while hearing a employment case of Balochistan province expressed grief and sorrow over Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore incident.

He said that the institutions should be made strong but yesterday's incident damaged the image of the lawyer's community.

Advocate Yaqoob Khan Marri counsel for the petitioner said that from February 7, 2018, Barrister Ali Zafar sought adjournments for 15 times.

He said that Barrister Ali Zaffar was commenting on tv regarding yesterday's PIC Lahore incident but again today he did not appear before the court and sought adjournment.

Justice Bandial said that the court would adjourn the case just for one day and if Ali Zaffar again failed to appear before the court, he would be fined Rs 0.1 million.

