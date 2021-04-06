UrduPoint.com
Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Retires

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad retires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Tuesday after attaining the age of superannuation, 62 years in case of an LHC judge.

A simple send-off ceremony was held at the judges lounge of the court to express well wishes to the retiring Justice Ch Mushtaq Ahmad, wherein all LHC judges participated.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, along with other judges, presented bouquet to the outgoing judge on his formal send-off. The LHC officers and staff were also present.

