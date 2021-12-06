Justice delivery top priority: Law Minister KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazal Shakur Khan said Monday that delivery of justice is the top priority of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazal Shakur Khan said Monday that delivery of justice is the top priority of the government.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Oxfam and Lassona NGOs and added that the name of the PTI itself reflects commitment to the administration of justice and the rule of law in the country.

Apart from representatives of Oxfam and Lassona NGOs, senior law department officials also attended the meeting.

"Our government is committed to the rule of law and to that end we have introduced new laws and reforms," he said.

The Minister maintained that the government has a special focus on the use of technology for access to justice and in this regard various information apps and portals have also been introduced.

The Minister for Law said that they working with the civil societies for the provision of justice and rule of law and the provincial government is ensuring all possible cooperation in this regard.

He said that the government appreciates the work and role of civil societies and they will be encouraged and given all possible support.

The Minister maintained that the government is committed to protecting women's rights and is paying special attention to it.

Fazal Shakoor Khan also said that the work of Oxfam and Lassona NGOs is commendable.