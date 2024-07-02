Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan High Court's judge Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati took oath as Acting Chief Justice on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Balochistan High Court's judge Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati took oath as Acting Chief Justice on Tuesday.

Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail administered the oath ceremony of the Acting Chief Justice.

Judges of Balochistan High Court, lawyers’ community and others were also present in the ceremony.