Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Balochistan High Court Chief Justice

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Acting Chief Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati on Tuesday took the oath as the permanent Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC).

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath to the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) in a ceremony held at the Governor House Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, high Court Judges, provincial ministers, MPAs, provincial secretaries, advocate general and senior layers attended the ceremony.