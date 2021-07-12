UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Faez Isa Review Case, FBR Files Appeal Against Objection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:52 PM

Justice Faez Isa review case, FBR files appeal against objection

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the objections on application in Justice Qazi Faiz Issa review case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the objections on application in Justice Qazi Faiz Issa review case.

According to the details, the FBR had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the objections of the Registrar's Office.

The appeal stated that the decision of the Registrar's Office should be quashed, the objections of the Registrar's Office should be dismissed and the case should be fixed for hearing. The appeal stated that the objections of the Registrar's Office were against the law.

The FBR stated that Justice Farz Isa review case was decided without hearing the FBR.

Sarina Isa could not explain the three properties in London, it added.

The appeal stated that Sarina Isa could not explain the transfer of funds abroad despite several FBR notices.

The FBR prayed before the court that its appeal should be accepted for hearing as a first review appeal and objections of the Registrar Office should be quashed.

It is to mention here that the federal government had also pleaded before the Supreme Court that its Apri 26 majority judgment in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case should not be left in the field for being manifestly and patently unjust and against the public interest and public good which defeats the judicial accountability.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court London FBR Government Court

Recent Stories

Girl killed for honour in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Russia Hopes for Close Cooperation With US on Clim ..

4 minutes ago

Putin: Ukraine's True Sovereignty Possible Precise ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons ..

4 minutes ago

Former champ Johnson to miss British Open due to c ..

6 minutes ago

Cuba blames US for unprecedented anti-government p ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.