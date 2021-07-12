Justice Faez Isa review case, FBR files appeal against objection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the objections on application in Justice Qazi Faiz Issa review case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the objections on application in Justice Qazi Faiz Issa review case.

According to the details, the FBR had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the objections of the Registrar's Office.

The appeal stated that the decision of the Registrar's Office should be quashed, the objections of the Registrar's Office should be dismissed and the case should be fixed for hearing. The appeal stated that the objections of the Registrar's Office were against the law.

The FBR stated that Justice Farz Isa review case was decided without hearing the FBR.

Sarina Isa could not explain the three properties in London, it added.

The appeal stated that Sarina Isa could not explain the transfer of funds abroad despite several FBR notices.

The FBR prayed before the court that its appeal should be accepted for hearing as a first review appeal and objections of the Registrar Office should be quashed.

It is to mention here that the federal government had also pleaded before the Supreme Court that its Apri 26 majority judgment in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case should not be left in the field for being manifestly and patently unjust and against the public interest and public good which defeats the judicial accountability.