“Justice For Kalsoom” Becomes Top Trend On Twitter

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:49 PM

“Justice for Kalsoom” becomes top trend on Twitter

People raise voice for Kalsoom who has gone back into the hands of same people who had captured her few years ago.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) “Justice for Kasloom” has become top trend on Twitter, demanding action against those who bought Kasloom against her for marriage.

Twitteratis are sharing videos and pictures of Kalsoom—the woman who was allegedly sold to a man for marriage.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan Syed, a local tv anchor, had reported the case of Kalsoom who was in illegal custody some years ago. Later, the woman was produced before a court where she recorded statement in the favor of her captors.

As the matter surfaced that Kalsoom had once again gone back into the same hands of the captors people started campaign for justice for her.

Iqrar Ul Hassan also tweeted the videos and pictures of the abducted woman and said that if it was a custom to buy a woman for marriage even then action must be taken against the captors and against this custom.

“In this case, the money was not paid to the family of the girl rather it was paid to the pimps,” said Iqrar-ul-Hassan in his tweet.

He also said pointed out that the same woman which was recovered by his team had once again gone back into the hands of same captors.

“My brother I was in huge trouble and I was much disgraced,” said Iqrar-ul_Hassan.

A twitterati wrote that the higher authorities were sleeping as always. He said: “Rest in Peace Justice,”.

Another person tweeted that freedom was with justice.

In Pakistan, women are deprived of their basic rights and are forcibly married without their consent. People, in rural areas, get their under-age daughters married despite that there is clear law on this issue. Whereas the authorities are concerned, they play their role just as silent spectators.

