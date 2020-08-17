UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Justice For Nadia Ashraf’ Becomes Top Trend After She Ended Up Life

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:33 PM

Nadia Ashraf, a promising PhD student, ended up her life for the reasons yet to be investigated.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) “Justice for Nadia Ashraf” became top trend on Twitter after she committed suicide for the very reasons yet to ascertained on Monday.

Nadia Ashraf was a promising student of Dr. Panjuani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Research, Karachi University.

Panic spread among the students in Dr. Panjwani Centre after the incident.

Twitteratis have run top trend “Justice for Nadia Ashraf” demanding inquiry to determine as to why she ended up her life.

Nadia Ashraf, despite being worthy researcher, could not complete her PhD thesis for last 15 years.

Twitteratis are blaming her PhD Supervisor for her suicide over alleged harassment. A page with title name “Justice for Nadia” accused Dr.

Iqbal Chaudhary for her suicide, pointing that he was the person behind her death.

Sonakhan Ashak said: “Many of the teachers are mentally torturing students like Nadia & girls can’t speak out just bcoz of depression of low grades. RIP pretty soulPleading face #JusticeForNadiaAshraf,”

Another man also shared a post and agreed with his remarks over Nadia Ashraf’s suicide in Karachi.

The reasons, however, are not yet confirmed as to why she committed suicide.

Earlier, she rejoined Panjwani Center and submitted her dissertation with PhD extension but she was asked for another six-month extension. She was living with her mother.

Related Topics

Karachi Twitter Student Suicide Man Karachi University Post Top Depression

Recent Stories

Innovation in Construction Industry through PITB E ..

1 minute ago

PITB E-Khidmat Marakaz making Life Easier

4 minutes ago

Bilawal says he is being threatened 'to come on ri ..

42 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari appears before accountability cou ..

56 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen hails UAE&#039;s suppor ..

1 hour ago

Dubai's trade in medical sterilizers grows 23% to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.