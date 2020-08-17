"Justice For Nadia Ashraf’ Becomes Top Trend After She Ended Up Life

(@fidahassanain)

Nadia Ashraf, a promising PhD student, ended up her life for the reasons yet to be investigated.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) “Justice for Nadia Ashraf” became top trend on Twitter after she committed suicide for the very reasons yet to ascertained on Monday.

Nadia Ashraf was a promising student of Dr. Panjuani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Research, Karachi University.

Panic spread among the students in Dr. Panjwani Centre after the incident.

Twitteratis have run top trend “Justice for Nadia Ashraf” demanding inquiry to determine as to why she ended up her life.

Nadia Ashraf, despite being worthy researcher, could not complete her PhD thesis for last 15 years.

Twitteratis are blaming her PhD Supervisor for her suicide over alleged harassment. A page with title name “Justice for Nadia” accused Dr.

Iqbal Chaudhary for her suicide, pointing that he was the person behind her death.

Sonakhan Ashak said: “Many of the teachers are mentally torturing students like Nadia & girls can’t speak out just bcoz of depression of low grades. RIP pretty soulPleading face #JusticeForNadiaAshraf,”

Another man also shared a post and agreed with his remarks over Nadia Ashraf’s suicide in Karachi.

The reasons, however, are not yet confirmed as to why she committed suicide.

Earlier, she rejoined Panjwani Center and submitted her dissertation with PhD extension but she was asked for another six-month extension. She was living with her mother.