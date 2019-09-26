UrduPoint.com
Justice Gulzar Ahmad Takes Oath As Acting CJP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:00 AM

Justice Gulzar Ahmad takes oath as Acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The oath was administered by Justice Mushir Alam, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan in a simple and dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad. The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

