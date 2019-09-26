UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Gulzar Ahmad Takes Oath As Acting CJP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:21 PM

Justice Gulzar Ahmad takes oath as Acting CJP

Justice Gulzar Ahmad has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.Justice Mushir Alam has administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Justice Gulzar Ahmad has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.Justice Mushir Alam has administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmad.Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has departed for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers.Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lawyers Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Saleem Mandviwalla highlights Kashmir Issue at the ..

1 minute ago

Tecno Confirms Spark 4 Release Date For Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Many feared dead in Chad gold mine collapse: Defen ..

5 minutes ago

PMDC allows Islamabad students to take admission i ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefs Argen ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan sends relief goods to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.