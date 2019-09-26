Justice Gulzar Ahmad takes oath as Acting CJP

Justice Gulzar Ahmad has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.Justice Mushir Alam has administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has departed for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers.Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.