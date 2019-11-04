Justice Gulzar Ahmed Takes Oath As Acting Chief Justice Of Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:22 PM
Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior puisne judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior puisne judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.
The oath was administered by Justice Mushir Alam in a simple and dignified ceremony.
Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa remained abroad.
The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court, senior lawyersand law officers.
Officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.