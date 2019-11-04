UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Gulzar Ahmed Takes Oath As Acting Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:22 PM

Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior puisne judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior puisne judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Justice Mushir Alam in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa remained abroad.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court, senior lawyersand law officers.

Officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi backs Rabi Pirzada, condemns video le ..

28 seconds ago

Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi contributed to streng ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Announces New Oil, Gas Reserves, Says Mu ..

6 minutes ago

China's overseas workforce rises in the first thre ..

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif chairs PML-N meeting

6 minutes ago

Bulls dominate as Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ga ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.