Justice Gulzar Criticizes Sindh Government

Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:10 PM

Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday while hearing a suo moto case pertaining to the death of 10-year-old Amal Umer remarked that there is no government in Karachi A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed a lack of trust in the Sindh government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday while hearing a suo moto case pertaining to the death of 10-year-old Amal Umer remarked that there is no government in Karachi A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed a lack of trust in the Sindh government.

During the course of proceedings, the prosecutor for the Sindh government said he wanted to present his point of view on the important matter being discussed in the court regarding the provision of heavy weaponry to patrolling police.

Justice Gulzar remarked that the Sindh government doesn't even have a solution to any problem so you don't speak. The state of the Sindh government was very bad, he added.

He also regretted the situation in Karachi.

He regretted that Karachi had become the worst city in Pakistan." Justice Gulzar Ahmed gave the example of an incident where a car was stopped in a crowded bazaar and Rs 9 million were stolen.

He remarked that in Karachi fugitives were roaming freely and these fugitives were involved in serious crimes and the police were unable to catch them.

The lawyer for Amal Umer's parents said that in a report about the incident, police had accepted their mistake and responsibility had been fixed upon police, regulators and the hospital.

He said that Sindh police were stopped from using heavy weapons during patrolling in light of the report.

The lawyer noted that in many cities across the world, patrolling police were not given weapons such as machine guns.

The apex court ordered parties in the case to submit their written recommendations in four weeks along with a legal stance for them.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till after summer holidays.

