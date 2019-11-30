Justice Gulzar for true representation of women at all levels of judiciary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday stressed the need for true representation of women at all levels of the judiciary.

Addressing 3rd Punjab Women Judges Conference here, he said that women played a vital role in the development and prosperity of any country.

He said that half of the country's population comprised women and practical steps were required for bringing them at the forefront in all spheres of life.

He said that the presence of female judges was a good sign, adding that steps were being taken to increase their number.

He lauded the efforts and work of the women judges and promised to work towards improving the court environment, making it more accessible and sensitive.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on the occasion also addressed the issues of gender discrimination. He stated that the LHC was in the process of establishing GBV and Juvenile courts throughout Punjab.

Justice Ms. Ayesha A. Malik, in her speech, emphasized the importance of the gender perspective in upholding the rule of law.

She focused on the use of gender neutral language, and providing a more gender sensitive court environment for women, children and the differently abled.

She stated that gender perspective was an all inclusive concept which was not just for women, but also for all judges, and that women judges had a role to play in bringing that perspective to the forefront.

Earlier, Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) Director General Habib Ullah Amir and Director Programs PJA, Ms. Jazeela Aslam recognized the efforts of Justice Ayesha A. Malik for this initiative.

The conference was attended by the women judges of Punjab who will spend the next two days discussing issues of the Gender Perspective in the Civil Justice System, Criminal Justice System, and the Digital World.

Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) under the auspices of the Lahore High Court held the 3rd Punjab Women Judges Conference at the Nishat Hotel, focusing on the role of women judges in developing the gender perspective.