 Justice Gulzar sworn in 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The oath taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr where Presidnet Alvi administered him oath.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2019) Justice Gulzar Ahmad has taken oath as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan here on Saturday morning.

In a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Justice Ahmad who has replaced Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the Chief Justice.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and other ministers and officials graced the occasion.

Federal Law Ministry on Dec 4 had issued a notification of Justice Gulzar Ahmad’s appointment as the new CJP.

His appointed was approved by President Arif.

The notification issued by the law and justice secretary stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (3) of Article 175 A, read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Mr Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from December 21, 2019.”