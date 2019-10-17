Justice Gulzar terms FBR, a burden on country

(@FahadShabbir)

Justice Gulzar Ahmad, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, on Thursday while hearing a service matter termed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) a burden on country

He made these remarks while hearing an appeal filed by the FBR, challenging the restoration of its employee Muhammad Anwar Goraya.

He remarked that the Board is turning into a burden for the government.

He asked why hasn't the Board been able to meet its tax targets? He said that "Put an end to FBR and people will see how much money is collected." He observed that the Board has employed more than 22,000 people just to collect 20% of taxes as more than 80% of the taxes areindirect.

Later, a two-member bench dismissed the FBR's petition in the case.