Justice Ijaz Anwar Inspected Facilities In Sub Jails
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Senior Puisne Judge of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Ijaz Anwar, visited the sub jails in the districts Swabi and Nowshehra.
He was accompanied by Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar of the Peshawar High Court.
Upon arrival at both sub-jails, his Lordship was welcomed by the District and Sessions Judges, Additional District and Sessions Judges, and Senior Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrates.
Local administration officials and police were also present during the visit.
During the inspection of the sub-jails in Swabi and Nowshehra, Justice Ijaz Anwar was briefed on various aspects, including the jail buildings, staff, inmate population, and available facilities. He thoroughly inspected different sections and barracks of the jails, interacted with the inmates, and attentively listened to their concerns regarding the jail environment and pending court cases.
Immediate directions were issued to resolve several matters on the spot.
During the visit, a total number of 36 prisoners from Sub Jail Swabi and 18 prisoners from Sub Jail Nowshehra were released who were involved in minor offenses.
In addition, the Judge briefly visited the District Courts of Swabi and Nowshehra, where he met with the judicial officers, commending them for their prompt and efficient case management.
Informal discussions were held with the judicial officers, and he also took the opportunity to meet with various litigants on the court premises.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese delegation led by minister Chen Mingguo2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal turns 36, celebrates birthday2 minutes ago
-
PMLN KP spokesman accuses PTI of using provincial resources to hold public meeting in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM chairs meeting of Chairpersons of the Boards of Directors of DISCOs2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner bans illegal bus stand2 minutes ago
-
CDA launches Technology & Digitalization Wing block12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays homage to Martyrs on International Peace Day22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 198,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Man held, over 10kg drugs recovered42 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off eight more connections over violations52 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested52 minutes ago
-
SRSO conducts free livestock vaccination camps in rain affected Mirpurkhas52 minutes ago