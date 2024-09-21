Justice Ijaz Anwar inspected facilities in sub jails

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Senior Puisne Judge of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Ijaz Anwar, visited the sub jails in the districts Swabi and Nowshehra.

He was accompanied by Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar of the Peshawar High Court.

Upon arrival at both sub-jails, his Lordship was welcomed by the District and Sessions Judges, Additional District and Sessions Judges, and Senior Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrates.

Local administration officials and police were also present during the visit.

During the inspection of the sub-jails in Swabi and Nowshehra, Justice Ijaz Anwar was briefed on various aspects, including the jail buildings, staff, inmate population, and available facilities. He thoroughly inspected different sections and barracks of the jails, interacted with the inmates, and attentively listened to their concerns regarding the jail environment and pending court cases.

Immediate directions were issued to resolve several matters on the spot.

During the visit, a total number of 36 prisoners from Sub Jail Swabi and 18 prisoners from Sub Jail Nowshehra were released who were involved in minor offenses.

In addition, the Judge briefly visited the District Courts of Swabi and Nowshehra, where he met with the judicial officers, commending them for their prompt and efficient case management.

Informal discussions were held with the judicial officers, and he also took the opportunity to meet with various litigants on the court premises.