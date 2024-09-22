Justice Ijaz Anwar of PHC Inspects courts and sub jail in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Peshawar High Court Judge, Justice Ejaz Anwar on Sunday accompanied by Registrar Peshawar High Court Peshawar Ikhtyar Khan and District and Sessions Judge Nowshera Muhammad Asif Khan visited Nowshera.

During his visit, Justice Ijaz Anwar first visited the District Courts Nowshera where he met the judges and had a detailed discussion with them about the judicial matters.

Later, Justice Ejaz Anwar and Registrar Peshawar High Court, Peshawar Ikhtyar Khan along with District and Sessions Judge Nowshera Muhammad Asif Khan and Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Asif Kamal also visited Sub Jail Nowshera and heard the problems of the prisoners there and issued orders on the spot for the solution of some problem faced by the inmates.

APP/vak