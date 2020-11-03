UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan Visits SC Building To Review Implementation Of Coronavirus SoPs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan visits SC building to review implementation of coronavirus SoPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan on Tuesday inspected the apex court building to review implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

Justice Ijaz visited various places inside and outside the building and checked the infrared thermometers devices.

He directed the staff to implement SOPs.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

39th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorro ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

32 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

35 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.