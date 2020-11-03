Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan Visits SC Building To Review Implementation Of Coronavirus SoPs
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan on Tuesday inspected the apex court building to review implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).
Justice Ijaz visited various places inside and outside the building and checked the infrared thermometers devices.
He directed the staff to implement SOPs.