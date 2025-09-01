Justice Inaam Sends Dr. Aafia Case To CJ For Formation Of Larger Bench
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s new bench to hear case pertaining to Dr. Aafia Saddiqui, was dissolved on
Monday after Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas sent file to the Chief Justice for formation of a larger bench.
Previously, the case had been transferred from the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan to Justice Raja
Inaam Ameen Minhas for further hearing.
Justice Inaam heard the petition filed by Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui. The petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate
appeared in the court and said that this matter had become quite complicated, to which the justice said that
there was no complication.
"My decision regarding the Master of Roster of the Chief Justice is available," he remarked. Imran Shafiq
Advocate said that "I have not read this decision."
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that "my decision is that the Master of Roster is the Chief Justice, the
second opinion is that he is not. Now due to two opinions, I am sending this matter to the larger bench.
Who is the Master of Roster, this larger bench will decide."
