Open Menu

Justice Inaam Sends Dr. Aafia Case To CJ For Formation Of Larger Bench

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Justice Inaam sends Dr. Aafia case to CJ for formation of larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s new bench to hear case pertaining to Dr. Aafia Saddiqui, was dissolved on

Monday after Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas sent file to the Chief Justice for formation of a larger bench.

Previously, the case had been transferred from the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan to Justice Raja

Inaam Ameen Minhas for further hearing.

Justice Inaam heard the petition filed by Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui. The petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate

appeared in the court and said that this matter had become quite complicated, to which the justice said that

there was no complication.

"My decision regarding the Master of Roster of the Chief Justice is available," he remarked. Imran Shafiq

Advocate said that "I have not read this decision."

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that "my decision is that the Master of Roster is the Chief Justice, the

second opinion is that he is not. Now due to two opinions, I am sending this matter to the larger bench.

Who is the Master of Roster, this larger bench will decide."

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

3 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

3 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

3 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

3 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

7 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

7 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

7 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan