Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr. Arif Alvi says a society cannot achieve the dream of progress and prosperity without justice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said islam has given rights to women in inheritance.

He said this while addressing a seminar on the role of ombudsman in safeguarding public rights and good governance in Quetta on Wednesday.

He said a society cannot achieve the dream of progress and prosperity without justice. The president said Islam gives highest importance to justice in the society.

He stressed government officials to play their due role in addressing the problems being faced by people.