UrduPoint.com

Justice Inevitable To Achieve Progress, Prosperity In Society: President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2023 | 02:44 PM

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

Dr. Arif Alvi says a society cannot achieve the dream of progress and prosperity without justice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi has said islam has given rights to women in inheritance.

He said this while addressing a seminar on the role of ombudsman in safeguarding public rights and good governance in Quetta on Wednesday.

He said a society cannot achieve the dream of progress and prosperity without justice. The president said Islam gives highest importance to justice in the society.

He stressed government officials to play their due role in addressing the problems being faced by people.

Related Topics

Quetta Progress Women Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

4 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.