Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court , as Judge of the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court , as Judge of the Supreme Court.

A simple and dignified oath taking ceremony was held here at SC.

The judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of the Federal Judicial academy, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association along with Senior Advocates, Advocates on Record and officers and staff of the Supreme Court attended the ceremony.

The SC Registrar, Jazeela Aslam, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony.