UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Justice Is The Foundation Of A Successful Society": Ijaz Shah

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Federal Minister of Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the justice was the foundation of a successful society and its speedy dispensation would ensure formation of an ideal society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the justice was the foundation of a successful society and its speedy dispensation would ensure formation of an ideal society.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chief of UNODC Masood Karimipour who had come to brief him regarding the new project launch called "Terrorism Prevention Branch".

The Primary purpose of the project is to curb the menace of terrorism and achieve a peaceful society.

The project intends to function in collaboration with law enforcing agencies and relevant stakeholders.

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that it was a great initiative, adding that the process should be inclusive. Such projects could not be successfully operated in isolation, he added.

He said the awareness and educating the masses regarding the issues that harm the society was very important.

The minister said an aware and mature society made it difficult for the extremist school of thoughts to survive.

From delivery of Justice to creating awareness, each step played a role in defending the society against problems like terrorism and crime, he added "It is one of my biggest dreams to see our country successful and flourish" Ijaz Shah said.

The UNODC chief said the minister's guidance in this project would hold immense importance for the success of the project.

The Ministry of Interior had a vital role to play in successful execution of this project, he added.

Ijaz Shah promised all possible help under the available resources and his relevant experience. He also said that its heartening to see a sharp decline in terror related activities across the country. The meeting concluded with the hope of eliminating terrorism completely from the society.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.