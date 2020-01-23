"Justice Is The Foundation Of A Successful Society": Ijaz Shah

Federal Minister of Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the justice was the foundation of a successful society and its speedy dispensation would ensure formation of an ideal society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday said the justice was the foundation of a successful society and its speedy dispensation would ensure formation of an ideal society.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chief of UNODC Masood Karimipour who had come to brief him regarding the new project launch called "Terrorism Prevention Branch".

The Primary purpose of the project is to curb the menace of terrorism and achieve a peaceful society.

The project intends to function in collaboration with law enforcing agencies and relevant stakeholders.

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that it was a great initiative, adding that the process should be inclusive. Such projects could not be successfully operated in isolation, he added.

He said the awareness and educating the masses regarding the issues that harm the society was very important.

The minister said an aware and mature society made it difficult for the extremist school of thoughts to survive.

From delivery of Justice to creating awareness, each step played a role in defending the society against problems like terrorism and crime, he added "It is one of my biggest dreams to see our country successful and flourish" Ijaz Shah said.

The UNODC chief said the minister's guidance in this project would hold immense importance for the success of the project.

The Ministry of Interior had a vital role to play in successful execution of this project, he added.

Ijaz Shah promised all possible help under the available resources and his relevant experience. He also said that its heartening to see a sharp decline in terror related activities across the country. The meeting concluded with the hope of eliminating terrorism completely from the society.