(@Abdulla99267510)

The decision has been made following the prime minister's recommendation to appoint the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, as the next chief justice of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi of Pakistan on Wednesday approved the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next chief justice of Pakistan.

The decision was made following the prime minister's recommendation to appoint the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, as the next chief justice of Pakistan, said the sources privy to the development.

Justice Isa will assume his role on September 17, 2023, following the retirement of current Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial took office on February 2, 2022, succeeding Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who served in the top judicial position for over two years before his retirement.

Born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta, Justice Qazi Faez Isa comes from a family with strong ties to the Pakistan Movement.

He was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales in 1982 and practiced law for more than 27 years before various High Courts in Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

During the emergency proclamation of November 3, 2007, Justice Isa chose not to appear before judges who violated their oath. In response to the Supreme Court's ruling that declared the November 3, 2007, actions unconstitutional, all the judges of the High Court of Balochistan at the time resigned. Consequently, on August 5, 2009, Justice Isa was directly appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan.

On September 5, 2014, Justice Qazi Faez Isa took the oath as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.