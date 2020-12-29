UrduPoint.com
Justice Isa Calls Upon Academia To Focus Environmental Curricula

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Justice Isa calls upon academia to focus environmental curricula

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday has called upon academia to focus on environmental curricula in the light of Islamic teachings.

While delivering a lecture on "Environment and Islam" at Shariah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU), he also stressed upon the academia to resuscitate the religious view of nature.

The lecture was part of the academy's Sarakhsi lecture series where top court judge discussed cases on practical application of Shariah principles to laws governing Wildlife, probation, built environment, parks, trees and aquifers.

It was also attended by IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Director General Shariah Academy, Dr. Abdul haye Abro, university and academy's faculty. It was also attended by Judges, attorneys, Qazis, Prosecutors and Law officers of the academy's 62 regular course and lawyers from Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral bars.

Justice Faez Isa highlighted the teachings of islam with examples that how judges can benefit from the Islamic teachings in the judicial verdicts.

Justice Isa relied on extracts from the Quran and Hadith to illustrate that religion does address the issue of environmental protection and preservation of nature.

He maintained that religious teachings must be given due importance in the cases related to environment such as wildlife, parks and trees and built environment.

On the occasion, in his speech, IIUI Rector hailed the efforts of the academy for orientation, training and collaborations with the legal fraternity.

He said the series of lectures is an important activity that will provide an opportunity to the participants to double the experience and learn from the most veteran and best Names of Pakistani judicial system.

Earlier, Dr. Abdul Hai Abro, while thanking the participants, resource persons and administration of the lecture elaborated the objectives and importance of the activity. The course coordinator, Dr. Asghar Shehzad shared details and the schedule of the course with the participants.

