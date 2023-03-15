Justice Isa excuses himself from special bench hearing PM&DC case

Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday excused himself from being part of the Supreme Court's special bench hearing a suo-moto case with regard to the provision of 20 extra marks to 'Hafez Quran' medical students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday excused himself from being part of the Supreme Court's special bench hearing a suo-moto case with regard to the provision of 20 extra marks to 'Hafez Quran' medical students.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Isa remarked that why a regular bench of the top court could not hear the case as there was no provision for a special bench in the rules.

Attorney General for Pakistan Shehzad Ata Elahi said he would give arguments if the court would serve a notice on that point.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council's (PM&DC) lawyer said there were some traditions, which were followed as it was not necessary that everything should be included in the rules or Constitution.

Justice Isa remarked that the decision regarding extra marks to the Hafez Quran was 14 months old, and if it was necessary legislation should have been approved by the parliament in that regard.

He criticized the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for issuing a directive to the media not to publish or air news about the judges' conduct.

How anyone could suppress the freedom of media, he asked and said whether the judges were not accountable.

He said that an impression was given that the court had done it.

The AGP said PEMRA had stopped the satellite channels from criticizing state institutions and judges' conduct.

Justice Isa remarked that the Supreme Court was a constitutional regulatory body, not a state institution.

He said PEMRA did nothing if abusive remarks were given against a civil judge or magistrate. The Authority was rather destroying the television industry by imposing restrictions on the media.

Justice Isa remarked that people would turn towards social media if the tv channels would unable to run the news. Even the Shariat Court would also dismiss PEMRA's letter, he added.

PEMRA could take action against anyone for issuing fake news, he said.