UrduPoint.com

Justice Isa Excuses Himself From Special Bench Hearing PM&DC Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Justice Isa excuses himself from special bench hearing PM&DC case

Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday excused himself from being part of the Supreme Court's special bench hearing a suo-moto case with regard to the provision of 20 extra marks to 'Hafez Quran' medical students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday excused himself from being part of the Supreme Court's special bench hearing a suo-moto case with regard to the provision of 20 extra marks to 'Hafez Quran' medical students.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Isa remarked that why a regular bench of the top court could not hear the case as there was no provision for a special bench in the rules.

Attorney General for Pakistan Shehzad Ata Elahi said he would give arguments if the court would serve a notice on that point.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council's (PM&DC) lawyer said there were some traditions, which were followed as it was not necessary that everything should be included in the rules or Constitution.

Justice Isa remarked that the decision regarding extra marks to the Hafez Quran was 14 months old, and if it was necessary legislation should have been approved by the parliament in that regard.

He criticized the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for issuing a directive to the media not to publish or air news about the judges' conduct.

How anyone could suppress the freedom of media, he asked and said whether the judges were not accountable.

He said that an impression was given that the court had done it.

The AGP said PEMRA had stopped the satellite channels from criticizing state institutions and judges' conduct.

Justice Isa remarked that the Supreme Court was a constitutional regulatory body, not a state institution.

He said PEMRA did nothing if abusive remarks were given against a civil judge or magistrate. The Authority was rather destroying the television industry by imposing restrictions on the media.

Justice Isa remarked that people would turn towards social media if the tv channels would unable to run the news. Even the Shariat Court would also dismiss PEMRA's letter, he added.

PEMRA could take action against anyone for issuing fake news, he said.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Parliament Social Media Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Media TV From Industry Top Court

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

3 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

3 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

3 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

6 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.