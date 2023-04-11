Close
Justice Isa Meets CJP Bandial Day After Parliament’s Joint Session

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament’s joint session

Justice Isa releases a statement after the meeting with CJP Bandial, saying that all the judges of the Supreme Court were invited to attend the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan at the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan who recently attended a special session of the joint session of the parliament on its invitation on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of the Constitution, held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

According to sources, Justice Isa released a statement after the meeting with CJP Bandial.

In the statement, he mentioned that all the judges of the Supreme Court were invited to attend the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan at the National Assembly.

The meeting between the two judges was held shortly before Iftar and was described as being held in a pleasant atmosphere.

Justice Isa also clarified that he did not choose to sit in the joint session of the parliament, but was shown respect as a senior member of the judiciary and offered a seat at the centre.

It is worth noting that Justice Isa had faced criticism on social media for his participation in the joint session of the parliament. However, he stated that his attendance was not a political statement, but rather a matter of respecting the Constitution of Pakistan.

