Justice Isa pleads Supreme Court to allow her wife to record statement in presidential reference

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday asked the court to allow her wife to record her statement via video link in a petition challenging the presidential reference filed against the judge for alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday asked the court to allow her wife to record her statement via video link in a petition challenging the presidential reference filed against the judge for alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement.

A ten-member larger SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding the proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference alleges that Justice Isa acquired three properties in London on lease in the Names of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns. During the course of proceedings, Justice Isa appeared in person before the court and sought permission to speak during the arguments of government counsel Dr Farogh Naseem. Justice Bandial asked him to wait and allowed him to speak after Farogh Naseem completed his arguments.

Justice Isa said it was not just his case but that of all the judges.

Seeking permission to present his wife's position in the court, Justice Isa said she wanted to inform the court the details of her London properties via video link. "I request the court to please allow her to do so." Justice Bandial said it would be better if the judge's wife submitted her reply in writing first. To which Justice Isa said she was not in a position to do so. "She also doesn't even want a lawyer to represent her and is willing to answer the court's questions herself," he added.

Jutice Isa said his wife did not want to record her statement with the Federal board of revenue because of her past experiences. "My wife had to suffer a lot because of this reference," he added.

Justice Bandial said the court needed time to consider her request. "If she records her statement, it will make the entire process easier," he said, adding the court would issue an appropriate order on it.

Justice Isa said he did not want to go into what happened to him and his family, but it was alleged that the fellow judges wanted to save him.

He said according to the former attorney general, other judges helped him in preparing the petition. He pleaded the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the former attorney general.

He complained that news started circulating in media against him even before the reference. He was not even given a copy of the reference.

The court took a short break to consider the petition of Justice Isa.

After the break, Justice said that the statement of the judge's wife would be very important but the bench would ask her to file a reply in writing. After receipt her reply, the case would be fixed for hearing, he said assuring that justice would be done.

Addressing Justice Isa, Justice Bandial said the bench would consider his wife's request to present her oral statement.

Earlier, government lawyer Barrister Farogh Naseem resumed his arguments and informed the court about the government's position regarding sending the case of Justice Isa's wife to the FBR.

He said his client had no objection over referring the matter to the FBR, which should decide the case in two months.

Farogh Naseem said Justice Isa had alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan owned properties in London. The prime minister had stated that he would resign if it was proved that any of those properties were owned by him, and that property should be confiscated and its sale proceeds should be deposited in the national treasury.

Shehzad Akbar and Firdous Ashiq Awan also had no property abroad, he added.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said that the judge did not say that the properties belonged to the prime minister as he had mentioned a website in his reply.

Justice Bandial said, "We have not received any petition yesterday. It is unfortunate that both the parties are giving priority to the media over the court. We have not reviewed this reply."Later the case was adjourned till Thursday.