‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involving PM Imran Khan,” says CJP Gulzar Ahmed

(@fidahassanain)

The top judge has observed that un-biasness and impartiality must be maintained as a matter of principle in dispensation of justice while dismissing petition moved by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in personal capacity against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Chief of Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said that Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not hear the matters involving prime minister Imran Khan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that it would not be in the interest of justice that honorable judge (Justice Isa) should not hear matters involving Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He made these observations while dismissing the petition moved by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in personal capacity.

“It won’t be proper for the former to hear cases involving Prime Minister in order to “uphold the principle of un-biasness and impartiality,” the top judge held.

The CJP also held: “It would be in the interest of justice that the honourable Judge [Justice Isa] should not hear matters involving the Prime Minister of Pakistan," the written order reads.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa had earlier objected to distribution of funds by Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Federal and provincial government’s stance that funds had not been provided to the ministers or members of assemblies.

Justice Isa had submitted documents before the court which he had said were sent to him by some through WhatsApp.

However, the judge had said that he was not sure whether the documents were genuine, read the orders.

On it, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan asked the court not to make the documents a part of record, saying that their authenticity was questionable. AGP further pointed out that if these documents were made part of the record, the judge would become a complainant in the matter and then it would not appropriate for him to hear the matter.

“The divergent opinions and the sharp divide among the judges were in display in the Courtroom No 1 today,” senior counsel who witnessed the arguments in the court on Thursday observed.