UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Isa Summons Registrar; Expresses Concern Over Adjournment Petitions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Justice Isa summons registrar; expresses concern over adjournment petitions

The Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, expressing concern over adjournment petitions, on Tuesday summoned the registrar in the court room

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, expressing concern over adjournment petitions, on Tuesday summoned the registrar in the court room.

The SC registrar and additional registrar appeared before the court.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said there were four to five adjournment petitions before his court on daily basis.

He said according to advocate on record, the cause list was released on Friday. He said advocate on record could not inform the lawyers due to late release of cause list.

He asked why could not a one month cause list be issued? The registrar responded that the matter had been referred to the chief justice.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the registrar that his duty was to assist the chief justice.

He asked, had he ever practiced as a lawyer? He said there was a public holiday on Saturday and Sunday. He asked how did lawyers prepare cases during a two-day vacation? He said lawyers make excuses for not appearing when the case was not prepared.

He asked the registrar to develop a system so that the lawyer knew the case in advance. Justice Faez directed the registrar to meet the advocate on record for case management. Advocates on record were law officers of the court, he added.

He asked how to reduce the burden of 40,000 to 50,000 cases. "At least there should be no adjournment in my court," he added.

He said the job of the registrar was to facilitate the litigants. There should be no adjournment at the level of the apex court, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Lawyers Job Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council highlights importa ..

2 minutes ago

KP government kicks off renovation of damaged wors ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI hails appointment of Tabish Gohar as SAPM on ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks sink at open amid earnings, Covid worrie ..

2 minutes ago

Preparations for 18th meeting of prosecutors gener ..

2 minutes ago

Seventh Unit of Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP to Be Buil ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.