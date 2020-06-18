Justice Isa’s wife records her statement before SC

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife broke down while recording her statement through a video link in matters related to property to the top court here on Thursday.

A SC full bench led by Justice Umar Atta Bandial took up the petition challenging a presidential reference against Justice Isa for allegedly not disclosing his foreign properties in his wealth statement.

Sarena Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, said that she got married in 1980, pointing out that she was unaware in 1983 that she would buy property in London. The property, she said, was purchased after 21 years of her marriage.

“I received my computerized national identity car in 2003 and my husband was not a judge at that time. I was issued issue second visa after the previous one got expired,” she said.

She revealed that she was harassed while issuing a visa in January 2020 and only one-year visa was granted to her. “The short term visa was issued only to harass me” she told the top court.

Sarena said that the case against her was made in a way as if she was professional criminal, adding that her mother was Spanish and she also held a passport of the same country.

She revealed that the first property was bought in 2004—the time when her passport was also accepted.

She also showed record of her foreign Currency account during recording of her statement. Sarena said that the amount was transacted from this account during 2003-2013 to London. The account was owned by her, she said, adding that 700,000 Pounds were transferred through this account. Sarina revealed that she also held a bank account in London.

She further stated that a property was purchased at 26,300 pounds, while another was bought at 236,000 pounds in 2013. She further revealed that a property worth 270,000 pounds was also purchased, adding that these assets were not owned by her husband,

Two of the properties were rented out while her son resided in the third property, she said, adding that her son was also harassed in England.

“My agricultural land is look after by my father,” she said, adding that the government was aware of it.

“I have been working at an American school in Karachi.”

She also complained about Federal board of Revenue (FBR) stating that her tax record was shifted to Karachi from Islamabad and when she was asked about it the officials did not respond her.

“I was forced to wait for a long time in the FBR,” said Sarena. She also stated that she doesn’t want any favour but she should be treated like a citizen. The details of properties were submitted in returns submitted in 2018, she added.

During the proceedings, Justice Bandial appreciated her courage, observing that she, however, needed to visit the tax man. The judge remarked that he was hopeful that the tax authorities would respect her.

“We are satisfied with sources used for purchasing the properties,” Justice Bandial observed, adding that that a decision in this regard would be taken by the authority concerned.

Farogh Naseem, who was defending the presidential reference, told the court that complaint against FBR could be moved if it committed any wrongdoing.

After hearing both sides, the top court adjourned further hearing till Friday.