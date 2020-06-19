Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife on Thursday recorded her statement through videolink in the apex court in a petition challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife on Thursday recorded her statement through videolink in the apex court in a petition challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa over alleged non-disclosure of assets in his wealth statement.

A 10-member larger SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding the proceedings of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The reference alleges that Justice Isa acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Isa's wife showed receipts of overseas assets on video link. She alleged that she was harassed while issuing her third visa in 2020. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) harassed her here while her son was harassed in London, she alleged.

The court sought the record of her 2018 tax returns in a sealed envelope, observing that she had lodged many complaints with the FBR. On which Farogh Naseem said if the FBR was abusive, the complaint would go directly to the prime minister.

Justice Isa's wife showed her birth certificate and old identity card, saying her name was Serena. She got married on December 25, 1980, her computerized identity was made in 2003 and her husband was not a judge at that time.

She said after the expiry of first identity card, the second card was made and her name on the card was Serena Isa. Her mother was Spanish and she had a Spanish passport.

She said when her husband was a lawyer, she was issued a five-year visa to Pakistan first time. When the second visa was issued her husband was not a judge of the Supreme Court. In January 2020, she was issued a one-year visa only, she added.

She said she worked in an American school in Karachi. The first property was purchased in the United Kingdom in 2004, she added.

Justice Isa's wife said Rehan Naqvi was her tax lawyer and the government issued her a tax certificate on her tax return.

She said her tax record was transferred from Karachi to Islamabad and when asked about the reason, the FBR did not give any answer to her.

She said she had bought property in Clifton Block 4, Karachi, which was later sold. She had another property in Shah Latif Colony, which was also sold.

She said she had some agricultural land in her name in Jacobabad district of Sindh, which did not belong to her husband as it was inherited from her father. She also owned land at Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan.

She said 700,000 pounds were transferred from her foreign currency accounts in Standard Chartered Bank to her account in London, where one property was purchased for 26,300 pounds.

She said all the documents were original and the London bank account was also in her name.

Justice Bandial remarked that the court had noticed that she had the record but the problem was that it could not review the merits. There were two options, after consultation with the parties either the matter could be referred to the FBR or the Supreme Judicial Council. She had strong answers to the questions and should satisfy the relevant authorities with the documents, he added.

Justice Isa's wife said she waited for 13 months, and did not ask for any concessions and should be treated like a normal citizen.

"I have already disclosed the London properties in the 2018 tax statements," she added.

Justice Bandial said she was a very brave and courageous woman, and the court gave her a chance with a good mind.

Justice Isa's wife said the State bank of Pakistan had all the information about her transfer of money abroad.

Earlier while allowing Justice Isa's wife to record her statement through videolink, Justice Bandial observed that she should keep the court's dignity in view while making a statement.

The government's lawyer, Barrister Farogh Naseem, continued his arguments, saying the Judicial Council could give its findings on malice if it wanted.

On this, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked whether the results of the determination of malice by the court and the Supreme Judicial Council could be the same.

Farogh Naseem replied that the Supreme Judicial Council did not decide on criminal and civil rights as it was a fact-finding forum which only made recommendations.

Justice Maqbool Baqir asked whether the Council could review the president's conduct. Responding in the affirmative, Farogh Naseem said the Council had all the powers and it could review the conduct of anyone.

The public prosecutor said after reviewing the reference in the show cause notice and extracting three points of allegations, the judiciary also had to look into the content of the show cause notice.

He cited the case of Army Chief that the petition was withdrawn the case was still going on. The show cause did not end even after the reference was withdrawn.

Justice Bandial said one objection to the reference was that it was based on malice and had legal flaws. A constitutional matter was under consideration in the court, there should be solid evidence for misconduct proceedings against the judge.

He said there was a check on the judiciary. If there was malice in any place, the court could look into it. The court would not compromise on its powers, he added.

Farogh Naseem said spying and covert photography were acceptable norms in the United Kingdom.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said the Constitution protected freedom of movement, dignity, and personal honour of an individual.

He said the FBR, National Database Registration Authority, Federal Investigation Agency and other agencies were present in the country. His concern was how the evidence was collected. No one said the judge was not accountable, but the latter wanted that his privacy and dignity should be taken care of.

Farogh Naseem said the right to privacy was limited.

Justice Bandial said the law developed in democratic societies.

Farogh Naseem said the Privacy Act did not apply to public information.

Justice Maqbool Baqar asked how did the government get the services of an outside agency that spied on the family of Judge Faiz Isa.

Farogh Naseem said getting property information did not fall into the category of privacy. Under the British law, properties were open source and anyone could access them. How could anyone say that the property information was confidential. Only personal information came in the purview of privacy, not that of property, he added.

Justice Baqar said that property registration was open to the world, but how the property of the judge's family was spied on for information. There was no privacy for anything in the public domain, he added.

Farogh Naseem concluded his arguments in the case. Later the case was adjourned.