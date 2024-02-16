Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim stresses adherence to legal standards at District Bar Club Abbottabad

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The newly appointed Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Khan of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench Friday while addressing lawyers' community emphasized the crucial need for adherence to rules and regulations at the district bar club Abbottabad.
Justice Khan underscored the collective responsibility of judges and lawyers in upholding legal standards.
He highlighted the priority placed on expediting pending cases and ensuring swift justice delivery and expressed a commitment to addressing cases that have lingered for generations, stressing the importance of bringing them to resolution promptly while meticulously considering evidence and witnesses.
President High Court Bar Association Javed Khan Tanoli Advocate, President District Bar, and Sardar Basharat Advocate, General Secretary and senior members including Supreme Court Bar Members Tahir Faraz Abbasi and Amjad Shah Advocate, Registrar PHC Abbottabad Bench and District and Session Judges Abbottabad were present to mark the occasion.
