Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Takes Oath As PHC CJ
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the newly appointed Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, at Governor House on Saturday.
The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by KP Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur.
The Secretary of Law read out the appointment order of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.
The KP Governor congratulated the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court on his new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes for him.
The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Musarat Hilali, judges of the Peshawar High Court, lawyers, the Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and secretaries of different departments.
