Justice Javed Grieved Over Demise Of Justice Ghous

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Justice Javed grieved over demise of Justice Ghous

Chairman,Missing Persons Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Justice Ghous Muhammad, a member of the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman,Missing Persons Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Justice Ghous Muhammad, a member of the commission.

Chairing a meeting of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Justice Javed Iqbal said the deceased was a hardworking person.

He was very kind with the families of the missing persons and his loyalty, honesty, dedication and devotion to work was beyond any doubt.

Hundreds of missing persons were recovered especially in Sindh due to the efforts of the deceased.

Justice Javed prayed to Almighty Allah to give highest place to the departed soul in Jannah and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. The meeting was attended by senior, members and officers and other employees.

