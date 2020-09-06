ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Missing Persons Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday directed Secretary Interior and Inspector General (IGP) Islamabad to submit a detailed report about the disappearance of Joint Director, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sajid Gondal.

He summoned Gondal's family on Wednesday for personal hearing in Missing Persons Commission Headquarters in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.