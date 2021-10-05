Justice Javed to continue till new NAB chairman appointment: Farogh

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Tuesday said Justice Javed Iqbal will continue as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, till the new appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Tuesday said Justice Javed Iqbal will continue as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, till the new appointment.

Consultation would be made with opposition leader for the appointment of new the NAB chief, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The NAB Ordinance is being forwarded to the prime minister on Wednesday for necessary procedure, he informed.

Replying to a question about authorities of trial courts, he said trial courts will have power of granting bail.

He said the steps will lessen the burden on the ordinary courts functioning in the country.