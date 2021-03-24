Justice Kayani takes oath as acting AJK HC Chief Justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kayani was sworn in as the acting chief justice of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court here at Kashmir House on Wednesday.

AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan administered the oath to him.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by AJK cabinet members, members of the Legislative Assembly, former Acting Chief Justice, Mr Azhar Saleem Babar and senior lawyers of the High Court and the Supreme Court and judicial officers, said a press release.