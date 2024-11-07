Justice Kayani Visits Federal Judicial Complex; Inspects Court Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Islamabad High Court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Thursday made an official visit to the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Islamabad High Court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Thursday made an official visit to the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad.
During his visit, he observed operations at various courts within the complex.
Justice Kayani started by visiting both Anti-Terrorism Courts, where he spent time at Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain’s Court of ATC 1 and Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra’s Court of ATC 2. His visit continued to the Accountability Courts 1, 2, and 3, where he reviewed the facilities and workflow of each.
Similarly, Justice Kayani also paid a visit to the Anti-Narcotics Court and made a comprehensive review of these critical judicial branches.
This visit aimed to monitor and ensure the smooth functioning of the courts under his supervision.
Recent Stories
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors
Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win
Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound
Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..
IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order
11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico
Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects
Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal ..
Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security personnel in S. Wazir ..13 minutes ago
-
IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order3 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal Ch3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina3 minutes ago
-
PTI’s popularity limited to empty slogans: Irfan Siddiqui3 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman on Interior passes ke ..44 minutes ago
-
SCCI calls for abolishment of Saturday’s holiday in government offices44 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking directions to fix sugarcane price44 minutes ago
-
IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to accountability court1 hour ago
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability1 hour ago
-
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in S Waziristan1 hour ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR1 hour ago