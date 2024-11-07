Open Menu

Justice Kayani Visits Federal Judicial Complex; Inspects Court Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Islamabad High Court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Thursday made an official visit to the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

During his visit, he observed operations at various courts within the complex.

Justice Kayani started by visiting both Anti-Terrorism Courts, where he spent time at Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain’s Court of ATC 1 and Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra’s Court of ATC 2. His visit continued to the Accountability Courts 1, 2, and 3, where he reviewed the facilities and workflow of each.

Similarly, Justice Kayani also paid a visit to the Anti-Narcotics Court and made a comprehensive review of these critical judicial branches.

This visit aimed to monitor and ensure the smooth functioning of the courts under his supervision.

