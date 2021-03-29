Justice Khadim Hussain Takes Oath As Judge Federal Shariat Court
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai administered the oath of office to Justice Khadim Hussain M Shaikh as judge of Federal Shariat Court here on Monday.
He was appointed the judge by President Islamic Republic of Pakistan on recommendation of Judicial Commission of Pakistan and parliamentary committee.