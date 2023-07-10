Open Menu

Justice Khawaja Naseem Sworn In As Acting AJK Chief Justice

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Justice Khawaja Naseem sworn in as acting AJK Chief Justice

Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, was sworn in as the Acting AJK Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, was sworn in as the Acting AJK Chief Justice.

The AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered the oath of office to Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem at a special ceremony held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

The ceremony was attended among others by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Government Ministers, Judges of the Supreme Court and High Court and Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Abdul Rasheed Salharia, and several others.

