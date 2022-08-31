UrduPoint.com

Justice Khawaja Naseem Sworn In As Acting CJ Of AJK

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday administered oath to the senior-most judge of the AJK top court Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem as Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday administered oath to the senior-most judge of the AJK top court Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem as Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The swearing in ceremony, held in the State metropolis on Wednesday, was attended by the Supreme Court Judge Justice Raza Ali Khan, Chief Justice High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, High Court Judges Justice Sardar Muhammad Habib Zia, Justice Liaquat Shaheen, Justice Sardar Muhammad Ejaz, Justice Syed Shahid Bahar, Chief Election Commissioner Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Retired Abdul Rasheed Salharia, Vice Chairman Bar Council Sardar Tariq Masood and others.

It may be recalled here that Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan has left abroad on a private visit and during his leave, Mr. Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem would perform his duties as Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir till 27 September 2022.

