Justice Lal Jan Khattak Appointed As Inquiry Commission To Conduct Inquiry Into Police Torture Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court on Monday appointed Justice Lal Jan Khattak, as single member commission as " the inquiry commission "to conduct inquiry and ascertain the facts and circumstances of the incident of alleged inhuman and brutal torture of Raziullah Ali's Amirsy by some police officers/officials of Peshawar.
The naked video of Raziullah Amirey went viral on the social media, says notification of Peshawar High Court.