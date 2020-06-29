UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Lal Jan Khattak Appointed As Inquiry Commission To Conduct Inquiry Into Police Torture Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Justice Lal Jan Khattak appointed as inquiry commission to conduct inquiry into police torture incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court on Monday appointed Justice Lal Jan Khattak, as single member commission as " the inquiry commission "to conduct inquiry and ascertain the facts and circumstances of the incident of alleged inhuman and brutal torture of Raziullah Ali's Amirsy by some police officers/officials of Peshawar.

The naked video of Raziullah Amirey went viral on the social media, says notification of Peshawar High Court.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Police Social Media

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

1 hour ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

1 hour ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

1 hour ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Fire in Egypt hospital kills 7 coronavirus patient ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.