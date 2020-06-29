Justice Lal Jan Khattak appointed as inquiry commission to conduct inquiry into police torture incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court on Monday appointed Justice Lal Jan Khattak, as single member commission as " the inquiry commission "to conduct inquiry and ascertain the facts and circumstances of the incident of alleged inhuman and brutal torture of Raziullah Ali's Amirsy by some police officers/officials of Peshawar.

The naked video of Raziullah Amirey went viral on the social media, says notification of Peshawar High Court.