Justice Lawyers Front delegation meets Governor Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday met with a seven-member delegation headed by Chairman Justice Lawyers Front Sohail Baig Noori Advocate at the Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday met with a seven-member delegation headed by Chairman Justice Lawyers Front Sohail Baig Noori Advocate at the Governor House here.

The delegation was comprised of Barrister Atiqur Rahman, Barrister Zaryab Baig, Muhammad Rafi advocate, Shahid Iqbal Rana advocate, Erum advocate, and Sikandar advocate.

Dispensation of justice, the role of the lawyers' community, and other issues of importance were discussed during the meeting.

On this occasion, Governor Sindh said that dispensation of justice to the common man should be the priority. In this context, the role of the lawyers community is commendable, he added.

He further said that the Justice Lawyers Front is proving important in solving the problems of lawyers.