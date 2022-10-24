UrduPoint.com

Justice Lawyers Front Delegation Meets Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Justice Lawyers Front delegation meets Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday met with a seven-member delegation headed by Chairman Justice Lawyers Front Sohail Baig Noori Advocate at the Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday met with a seven-member delegation headed by Chairman Justice Lawyers Front Sohail Baig Noori Advocate at the Governor House here.

The delegation was comprised of Barrister Atiqur Rahman, Barrister Zaryab Baig, Muhammad Rafi advocate, Shahid Iqbal Rana advocate, Erum advocate, and Sikandar advocate.

Dispensation of justice, the role of the lawyers' community, and other issues of importance were discussed during the meeting.

On this occasion, Governor Sindh said that dispensation of justice to the common man should be the priority. In this context, the role of the lawyers community is commendable, he added.

He further said that the Justice Lawyers Front is proving important in solving the problems of lawyers.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Lawyers Man

Recent Stories

Support for Nationalization of Utilities Growing A ..

Support for Nationalization of Utilities Growing Among UK Voters Tired of Poor P ..

5 minutes ago
 VC, MS pays visit to Nishtar Hospital OPD

VC, MS pays visit to Nishtar Hospital OPD

5 minutes ago
 Rain denies Proteas but Bangladesh win first-ever ..

Rain denies Proteas but Bangladesh win first-ever Super 12 match at T20 World Cu ..

7 minutes ago
 One month deadline for installing fire extinguishe ..

One month deadline for installing fire extinguishers in public transport

7 minutes ago
 2 killed, lawyer injured over old enmity

2 killed, lawyer injured over old enmity

7 minutes ago
 Russia Will Send a Letter to Guterres on Kiev's 'D ..

Russia Will Send a Letter to Guterres on Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plot - Envoy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.