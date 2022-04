Justice M Habib Zia sworn in as Senior Most Judge of High Court of AJK

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday administered the oath of office to the senior most judge of the High Court of AJK Justice Muhammad Habib Zia

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Monday administered the oath of office to the senior most judge of the High Court of AJK Justice Muhammad Habib Zia.

The swearing in ceremony, which was held at Jammu Kashmir House in Federal metropolis, was attended by High Court Judges, senior officials and representatives of the lawyer's community including Justice Mian Arif Hussain, Justice Sardar Liaquat Hussain, Justice Syed Shahid Bihar, Justice Muhammad Ejaz Khan, Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rashid, Custodian of AJK Chaudhry Khalid Yousuf, Retired Chief Justice High Court Azhar Saleem Babar, Justice (R).

Sardar Abdul Hameed Khan, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Suhlaria and others. Whereas cabinet Ministers including Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Special Assistant Muhammad Iqbal Presidential Adviser Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Member Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir, Chairman Service Tribunal Raja Tariq Javed, Member Service Tribunal Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq, Raja Sikandar, Custodian Azad Kashmir Khalid Yousuf, Member Azad Kashmir Bar Council, President SC Bar.