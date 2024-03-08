Justice Malik Shahzad Takes Oath As New LHC CJ
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Friday took oath as the 52nd chief justice of the
Lahore High Court (LHC) in a ceremony held at the Governor's House here.
Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to Justice Khan.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the ceremony.
LHC senior puisne judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and other judges, Punjab Assembly Speaker
Malik Ahmad Khan, provincial ministers, Federal and provincial law officers, corps commander
of Lahore, inspector general of police Punjab , judicial officers and relatives of the chief justice
were also present.
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman read out the notification of the appointment of
the chief justice.
After taking the oath, the chief justice arrived at the LHC where he was warmly welcomed.
LHC Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir with other officer presented a bouquet to the chief justice.
Later, a smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the chief justice.
