Justice Malik Shahzad Takes Oath As New LHC CJ

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as new LHC CJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Friday took oath as the 52nd chief justice of the

Lahore High Court (LHC) in a ceremony held at the Governor's House here.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to Justice Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the ceremony.

LHC senior puisne judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and other judges, Punjab Assembly Speaker

Malik Ahmad Khan, provincial ministers, Federal and provincial law officers, corps commander

of Lahore, inspector general of police Punjab , judicial officers and relatives of the chief justice

were also present.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman read out the notification of the appointment of

the chief justice.

After taking the oath, the chief justice arrived at the LHC where he was warmly welcomed.

LHC Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir with other officer presented a bouquet to the chief justice.

Later, a smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the chief justice.

