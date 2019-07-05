Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting LHC CJ

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Friday took oath as the acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Friday took oath as the acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered the oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony, held at the LHC Judges Lounge. Acting LHC Registrar Ashtar Abbas conducted the proceedings.

LHC judges, advocate general Punjab, Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council office bearers, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. LHC Judges and court officials congratulated the acting CJ over holding the office.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had left for the United Kingdom on 15 days official visit.