Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting Lahore High Court (LHC) CJ

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Friday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC)

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony, held at the LHC judges lounge.

LHC judges, advocate general Punjab, Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council office bearers, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. LHC Judges and court officials congratulated the acting CJ for assuming the office.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had left abroad on a four-day visit.