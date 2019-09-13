UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh Takes Oath As Acting Lahore High Court (LHC) CJ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:37 PM

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting Lahore High Court (LHC) CJ

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Friday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Friday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony, held at the LHC judges lounge.

LHC judges, advocate general Punjab, Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council office bearers, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. LHC Judges and court officials congratulated the acting CJ for assuming the office.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had left abroad on a four-day visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Visit Rashid Court

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Development Working Party rev ..

1 minute ago

Around 9,166 residential, commercial plots allotte ..

3 minutes ago

Bleeding SOEs to be revived through active supervi ..

3 minutes ago

Mirpur echoes with anti-India rallies, processions ..

3 minutes ago

Woman among two murdered, 2 injured in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.