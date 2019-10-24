Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting Lahore High Court chief justice

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi administered oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge.

LHC judges, advocate general Punjab, the Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council office bearers, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

LHC Judges and court officials congratulated the acting CJ over holding the office.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had left abroad.