UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh Takes Oath As Acting Lahore High Court Chief Justice

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:03 PM

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting Lahore High Court chief justice

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi administered oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony held at the LHC Judges Lounge.

LHC judges, advocate general Punjab, the Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council office bearers, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

LHC Judges and court officials congratulated the acting CJ over holding the office.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had left abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Rashid Court

Recent Stories

Export growth essential for economic stability: Al ..

3 minutes ago

France reopens disputed ancient tomb in Jerusalem

3 minutes ago

Fire fighters to get fire risk allowance by Friday ..

3 minutes ago

Monitoring of 18 essential items must continue: Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Close to Reaching Peace With Southern ..

7 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University results scam: Eight ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.