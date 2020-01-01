Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as LHC CJ

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has administered him oath in a ceremony held at Punjab governor house.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh has taken oath as 51st Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Mamoon in a ceremony at Governor House.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, high court judges, government officials and prominent lawyers were also present in the event.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sehikh replaced Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan for just two months and 18 days.